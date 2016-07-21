  • Connect with Us

Business

Surrey innovators sought for awards

The Surrey Board of Trade is calling for nominations for its annual Surrey Innovation Awards.

The awards – to be presented Sept. 29 – celebrate, educate, and connect innovators across all industries, and aim to help make Surrey a recognized hub of innovation.

Nominations are sought for businesses and organizations that have invented a new technology, brought a new product to market, or enhanced processes around human resources, marketing, workplace safety, community development/social innovation.

Nominations are being accepted in four categories: Small Business Innovation Award, Large Business Innovation Award, Young Innovator Award and Organization Innovator Award.

Being innovative takes courage and determination to challenge the status quo and recommend a more efficient process or idea, according to Anita Huberman, CEO of Surrey Board of Trade.

Nomination forms are available at businessinsurrey.com; deadline is Aug. 19.

