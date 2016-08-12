  • Connect with Us

Business

Delta mall hiring for 3,000 positions

Tsawwassen Mills is hiring for 3,000 positions. - Submitted
Tsawwassen Mills is hiring for 3,000 positions.
— image credit: Submitted

With less than two months to go until its grand opening, Tsawwassen Mills has unveiled a second large list of tenants. The additional 133 retailers bring the total of confirmed tenants to 160 thus far.

The 1.2 million-sq.-ft. shopping centre will feature nearly 200 stores, including a mix of outlet, first-to-market and premium fashion stores that will appeal to all shoppers, including 16 anchor stores.

“We are very excited about the high-quality, diverse mix of retailers we have assembled for Tsawwassen Mills. With even more to come over the next two months, there will be something for every shopping taste at Tsawwassen Mills,” said Roman Drohomirecki, executive vice-president and chief operating officer of Ivanhoé Cambridge Retail.

The hiring process to fill the 3,000 full-time and part-time jobs at Tsawwassen Mills is ongoing. A second job fair will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 1-7 p.m. at Tsawwassen Springs, located at 5099 Springs Blvd. in Delta. Job seekers will have an opportunity to discuss openings directly with retailers and are encouraged to bring their résumés.

Meanwhile, Final preparations are underway and on schedule for the mall's Oct. 5 grand opening. Construction is nearing completion on the interior décor of the shopping centre and work is underway to customize many of the stores. The parking lot is fully paved and the mall’s main entrances are nearly finished.

Below is the updated list of stores opening at Tsawwassen Mills:

 

Anchor tenants

UBass Pro Shops Outdoor WorldU

DSW–Designer Shoe  Warehouse

Forever 21

H&M

Marshalls

Nike Factory Store

Old Navy

Pro Hockey Life

Saks OFF 5TH

Sport Chek

Tommy Hilfiger

Urban Planet/ West 49

Winners

Children's apparel

Carter’s Osh Kosh Babies and Kids

Gymboree

The Children's Place Outlet

Triple Flip

Urban Kids

Fashion accessories

Ardene

Claire's

Vivah Jewelry

Peoples

Michael Hill

Food Hall

A&W

Barcelos Chicken

Bourbon Street Grill

California Thai

Chachi's

Crepe Delicious

Edo Japan

Freshly Squeezed

KFC

New York Fries

OPA! Souvlaki

Pannizza

Shanghai 360a

Umi Teriyaki &Sushi

Vina Vietnamese

Handbags & shoes

Aldo Outlet

Browns Outlet*

Ecco

Famous Footwear Outlet

GEOX Outlet

Naturalizer Outlet

Nine West Shoe Studio

Rockport Outlet

Skechers

Soft-Moc Shoe Rack

Call It Spring Outlet

Stance

Health & beauty

Adore Cosmetics

Bath & Body Works (Dec. 2016)

L'Occitane

Perfumes 4 U

Q Nails

Saje Natural Wellness

Health & beauty (cont’d)

Shoppers Drug Mart

The Body Shop

Thefaceshop

Home décor

Bowring

QE Home

The Bombay Company

Thinkkitchen

 

Electronics

Bell

Cellicon

Koodo

Lux

Mobile Snap

Rogers

Telus

Virgin Mobile

Wind Mobile

WirelessWave

Media

HMV

Men's apparel

Epic Menswear

The Outlet by Harry Rosen*

Tip Top Tailors

Other

Lotto Ticket Centre

Bentley

Build-A-Bear Workshop

Dollarama

Gateway Newstands

GNC

Mastermind Toys

Samsonite Outlet

Things Engraved

Sportswear

Adidas Outlet

Champs Sports

Foot Locker

PUMA

Reebok Outlet

Running Room

 

Specialty apparel

Bikini Village

La Senza (Feb. 2017)

La Vie En Rose

Lolë

Lululemon athletica

Victoria's Secret (Feb. 2017)

Zakti

 

Restaurants

Boston Pizza

Milestones Grill & Bar

Montana's BBQ & Bar

South Street Burger Co.

Uncle Buck's Fishbowl & Grill

 

Services

Chatters Salon & Beauty Supply Outlet

Tommy Gun's Original Barbershop

Specialty food

Big Orange

DAVIDsTEA

Jugo Juice

Kernels Popcorn and Baskin-Robbins

Lindt Outlet

Manzano Europa Bakery (Nov. 2016)

Mrs. Fields/ Pretzelmaker

Pepper Palace

popbar

Purdy's Chocolates

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

St. Jean's Cannery

Starbucks (Nov. 2017)

Tim Hortons

TOGO Sushi

Yogen Fruz

Unisex apparel

American Eagle Outfitters

Banana Republic Factory Store

Bench Outlet

Bluenotes

Boathouse

Brooks Brothers Factory

International Clothiers

Calvin Klein

Eddie Bauer

G by Guess

GAP Factory Store

Guess? Outlet

Hot Topic

Journeys

Kixs

Le Chateau

Levi's

Lids Outlet

Lucky Brand Jeans Outlet

Michael Kors Outlet

Mountain Warehouse

Roots

RW & Co.

Thread + Copper

WLKN (summer 2017)

Zumiez

Women’s apparel

Aritzia*

Dynamite/Garage

Ever New

Fairweather

Laura Outlet

Mint Style Lounge

Marc Cain

Noel Asmar

Nygard Fashion Outlet

Suzy Shier

 

