Delta mall hiring for 3,000 positions

With less than two months to go until its grand opening, Tsawwassen Mills has unveiled a second large list of tenants. The additional 133 retailers bring the total of confirmed tenants to 160 thus far.

The 1.2 million-sq.-ft. shopping centre will feature nearly 200 stores, including a mix of outlet, first-to-market and premium fashion stores that will appeal to all shoppers, including 16 anchor stores.

“We are very excited about the high-quality, diverse mix of retailers we have assembled for Tsawwassen Mills. With even more to come over the next two months, there will be something for every shopping taste at Tsawwassen Mills,” said Roman Drohomirecki, executive vice-president and chief operating officer of Ivanhoé Cambridge Retail.

The hiring process to fill the 3,000 full-time and part-time jobs at Tsawwassen Mills is ongoing. A second job fair will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 1-7 p.m. at Tsawwassen Springs, located at 5099 Springs Blvd. in Delta. Job seekers will have an opportunity to discuss openings directly with retailers and are encouraged to bring their résumés.

Meanwhile, Final preparations are underway and on schedule for the mall's Oct. 5 grand opening. Construction is nearing completion on the interior décor of the shopping centre and work is underway to customize many of the stores. The parking lot is fully paved and the mall’s main entrances are nearly finished.

Below is the updated list of stores opening at Tsawwassen Mills: