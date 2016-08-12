- Home
Delta mall hiring for 3,000 positions
With less than two months to go until its grand opening, Tsawwassen Mills has unveiled a second large list of tenants. The additional 133 retailers bring the total of confirmed tenants to 160 thus far.
The 1.2 million-sq.-ft. shopping centre will feature nearly 200 stores, including a mix of outlet, first-to-market and premium fashion stores that will appeal to all shoppers, including 16 anchor stores.
“We are very excited about the high-quality, diverse mix of retailers we have assembled for Tsawwassen Mills. With even more to come over the next two months, there will be something for every shopping taste at Tsawwassen Mills,” said Roman Drohomirecki, executive vice-president and chief operating officer of Ivanhoé Cambridge Retail.
The hiring process to fill the 3,000 full-time and part-time jobs at Tsawwassen Mills is ongoing. A second job fair will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 1-7 p.m. at Tsawwassen Springs, located at 5099 Springs Blvd. in Delta. Job seekers will have an opportunity to discuss openings directly with retailers and are encouraged to bring their résumés.
Meanwhile, Final preparations are underway and on schedule for the mall's Oct. 5 grand opening. Construction is nearing completion on the interior décor of the shopping centre and work is underway to customize many of the stores. The parking lot is fully paved and the mall’s main entrances are nearly finished.
Below is the updated list of stores opening at Tsawwassen Mills:
|
Anchor tenants
UBass Pro Shops Outdoor WorldU
DSW–Designer Shoe Warehouse
Forever 21
H&M
Marshalls
Nike Factory Store
Old Navy
Pro Hockey Life
Saks OFF 5TH
Sport Chek
Tommy Hilfiger
Urban Planet/ West 49
Winners
Children's apparel
Carter’s Osh Kosh Babies and Kids
Gymboree
The Children's Place Outlet
Triple Flip
Urban Kids
Fashion accessories
Ardene
Claire's
Vivah Jewelry
Peoples
Michael Hill
Food Hall
A&W
Barcelos Chicken
Bourbon Street Grill
California Thai
Chachi's
Crepe Delicious
Edo Japan
Freshly Squeezed
KFC
New York Fries
OPA! Souvlaki
Pannizza
Shanghai 360a
Umi Teriyaki &Sushi
Vina Vietnamese
Handbags & shoes
Aldo Outlet
Browns Outlet*
Ecco
Famous Footwear Outlet
GEOX Outlet
Naturalizer Outlet
Nine West Shoe Studio
Rockport Outlet
Skechers
Soft-Moc Shoe Rack
Call It Spring Outlet
Stance
Health & beauty
Adore Cosmetics
Bath & Body Works (Dec. 2016)
L'Occitane
Perfumes 4 U
Q Nails
Saje Natural Wellness
|
Health & beauty (cont’d)
Shoppers Drug Mart
The Body Shop
Thefaceshop
Home décor
Bowring
QE Home
The Bombay Company
Thinkkitchen
Electronics
Bell
Cellicon
Koodo
Lux
Mobile Snap
Rogers
Telus
Virgin Mobile
Wind Mobile
WirelessWave
Media
HMV
Men's apparel
Epic Menswear
The Outlet by Harry Rosen*
Tip Top Tailors
Other
Lotto Ticket Centre
Bentley
Build-A-Bear Workshop
Dollarama
Gateway Newstands
GNC
Mastermind Toys
Samsonite Outlet
Things Engraved
Sportswear
Adidas Outlet
Champs Sports
Foot Locker
PUMA
Reebok Outlet
Running Room
Specialty apparel
Bikini Village
La Senza (Feb. 2017)
La Vie En Rose
Lolë
Lululemon athletica
Victoria's Secret (Feb. 2017)
Zakti
Restaurants
Boston Pizza
Milestones Grill & Bar
Montana's BBQ & Bar
South Street Burger Co.
Uncle Buck's Fishbowl & Grill
|
Services
Chatters Salon & Beauty Supply Outlet
Tommy Gun's Original Barbershop
Specialty food
Big Orange
DAVIDsTEA
Jugo Juice
Kernels Popcorn and Baskin-Robbins
Lindt Outlet
Manzano Europa Bakery (Nov. 2016)
Mrs. Fields/ Pretzelmaker
Pepper Palace
popbar
Purdy's Chocolates
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
St. Jean's Cannery
Starbucks (Nov. 2017)
Tim Hortons
TOGO Sushi
Yogen Fruz
Unisex apparel
American Eagle Outfitters
Banana Republic Factory Store
Bench Outlet
Bluenotes
Boathouse
Brooks Brothers Factory
International Clothiers
Calvin Klein
Eddie Bauer
G by Guess
GAP Factory Store
Guess? Outlet
Hot Topic
Journeys
Kixs
Le Chateau
Levi's
Lids Outlet
Lucky Brand Jeans Outlet
Michael Kors Outlet
Mountain Warehouse
Roots
RW & Co.
Thread + Copper
WLKN (summer 2017)
Zumiez
Women’s apparel
Aritzia*
Dynamite/Garage
Ever New
Fairweather
Laura Outlet
Mint Style Lounge
Marc Cain
Noel Asmar
Nygard Fashion Outlet
Suzy Shier