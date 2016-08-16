South Surrey business opens with hospital fundraiser

La Van Tea owner Khoi Pham, with Barbara Becker of the Peace Arch Hospital & Community Health Foundation.

A new South Surrey tea shop celebrated its grand opening last week with a fundraiser to benefit the community.

La Van Tea, at 1688 152 St., held its grand opening event Aug. 5, and for three days raised money for Peace Arch Hospital & Community Health Foundation.

A total of $1,135 was raised.

The foundation is raising money to expand and renovate Peace Arch Hospital's emergency department – a facility built to treat 20,000 patients per year, but is now seeing 50,000 patients annually.

The foundation has raised two-thirds of its $15 million goal for the project.