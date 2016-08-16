  • Connect with Us

Contributions to environment celebrated

White Rock
White Rock's Joel Baziuk (centre) – pictured with his father, Bob Baziuk (right) and Richmond Coun. Harold Steves – was presented with the Prix d'Excellence last week, for his contributions to protecting the environment and marine life.
— image credit: Contributed photo

A White Rock man has been recognized for his ongoing efforts to protect the environment and marine life.

Joel Baziuk – operations supervisor for the Steveston Harbour Authority – was presented Thursday (Aug. 11) with the Prix d’Excellence for National Individual Commitment, by Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Dominic LeBlanc.

The award recognizes Baziuk’s “leadership and dedication; demonstrating outstanding personal commitment and contribution to protecting the environment and marine life,” and is considered the Harbour Authority Recognition Program’s most prestigious national award.

In a news release issued Friday, officials highlight Baziuk’s efforts since 2013 to implement a fish-net recycling program, to remove lost and abandoned fishing nets from B.C.-area harbours.

