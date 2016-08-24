Superstore to open this Friday in South Surrey

A new 119,000-sq.ft. grocery store from Canada’s largest supermarket retailer will open Friday in South Surrey.

The Real Canadian Superstore will open Aug. 26 at 7 a.m. at 2332 160 St. – across the street from the slightly larger Walmart Supercentre, which also boasts a full grocery store.

The first 100 customers in line Friday at Superstore will receive a President’s Choice gift bags of “goodies.” Surrey-Cloverdale MLA Stephanie Cadieux will speak at an opening ceremony at 8 a.m., when the company will also present Sources Food Bank with a $1,000 donation and pledge to support the food bank through a bi-annual food drive.

According to a news release Monday from parent company Loblaw Companies Ltd., the store will offer more than 100 fresh items grown in B.C. or Western Canada, and will also carry more than 100 “exotic multicultural fruits and vegetables” from around the world, including durian fruit from Thailand and lychee nuts from Asia.

“I am excited to be opening a store that is only 10 minutes away from where I live because I know I will be serving my friends, family and neighbours,” store manager Robert Comack, who started his career with Loblaw 19 years ago as a dairy clerk at a Superstore in Burnaby, said in the release. “My staff and I look forward to offering customers a one-stop shop that will fulfill the needs of this growing community.”

Superstore’s new location will also offer seasonal and general merchandise, its Joe Fresh line of clothing, a pharmacy and optical department. The store has been built with an underground parkade and a parking lot outside the store.

Superstore joins a growing list of supermarkets in the Semiahmoo Peninsula. Earlier this year, Nature’s Fare opened at Central Plaza in White Rock, and last year, the South Point Save-On-Foods partnered with the BC Wine Institute to become the first grocery in B.C. to sell wine.