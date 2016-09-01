White Rock's Penguin Meats to cross road

A seniors retirement highrise is planned for the 1500-block of Johnston Road.

After more than 50 years in business, Penguin Meats and Supply Ltd. will close the doors to its current White Rock location at the end of business tomorrow – and cross the road to a new beginning.

“We pack up everything over the weekend, then open up at the new place 8 a.m. Tuesday,” manager Doug Charles said Wednesday.

To mark the occasion, a barbecue is set for noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in front of the 1554 Johnston Rd. store, with donations to benefit Sources’ Food Bank.

The move to the west side of Johnston Road – to 1545 Johnston Rd., almost directly across from the current site – was decided following the purchase last fall of the current site, two other lots in the 1500-block of Johnston Road and one on George Street. A 23-storey high-rise rental retirement building is eyed for the properties.

Charles said while the new store digs are “pretty much the same size,” customers will notice new equipment and “no more sawdust on the floor.”

“Nice, new, clean store,” he said. “Most everything is new.”

The service formula won’t change, he added, referring to how customers are each looked after by a dedicated staffer.

“We’ve got a pretty good animal that works well now, I didn’t want to change it up too much,” he said.

One change is a shortening of the business name, to Penguin Meats from Penguin Meats and Supply Ltd. That follows the relocation of the business’s wholesale operations to a new plant at 192 Street and 33 Avenue.

Charles said 50 years of business has made for some unique finds during packing – including a floor safe estimated to be 100 years old.

“We’ve been here over 50 years, so you can imagine the interesting things you don’t realize you have… stuff that’s been around longer than you’ve been around,” he said.

He thanked customers for their patronage over the years and said he’s optimistic it’ll continue at the new location.

“Every other customer is asking, ‘when are you moving, when are you moving,’” he said. “They’re as excited as we are.”