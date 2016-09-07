School fuel program returns

A program that helps fund school projects through fuel purchases will once again benefit students in Surrey and White Rock.

Through Fuel Your School – an initiative of Chevron and Canadian charity, My Class Needs – Chevron contributes $1, up to a total of $565,000, for every 30 or more litres of fuel purchased in October to a crowdfunding website in support of students and teachers.

The money raised is used by My Class Needs to benefit projects related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

It’s estimated 70 per cent of Canada’s top jobs require some form of STEM education.

Through September, public-school teachers may submit a project they’d like funding for online at https://myclassneeds.ca