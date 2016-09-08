Odes to farmers sought

The BC Association of Farmers’ Markets (BCAFM) is looking for original poems honouring local farmers, as part of annual Farmers Appreciation Week celebrations.

Writers of all levels are encouraged to submit their farm-themed poems to the Ode To a Farmer Poetry Contest by midnight, Sept. 18.

The grand-prize winner will receive a $150 gift certificate to spend at the B.C. farmers’ market of their choice. For Semiahmoo Peninsula residents, those choices include the White Rock Farmers' Market (15154 Russell Ave.), the Langley Community Farmers' Market (20901 Langley Bypass) and the Surrey Urban Farmers' Market (10275 City Parkway.

Regional winners will receive $50 gift certificates. Submissions are being accepted online, by email and by mail.

Last year, 120 submissions were received.

“We encourage everyone to take a few minutes to consider the immense skill, time and dedication that goes into growing that fresh food we all value," said Georgia Stanley, BCAFM’s communications manager. "It’s challenging work and worth celebrating everyone involved.”

For more information, visit bcfarmersmarket.org