Province to fund roofer training

MLAs Mary Polak and Rich Coleman visited the Roofing Contractors Association of British Columbia training facility in Langley Township on Monday. The province announced $401,000 in funding to help train roofers. (L to R) Dave Coleman, training manager at RCABC, Polak, Gary Herman, CEO of Industry Training Authority, Coleman, Bryan Wallner, CEO of RCABC.

The province has announced $401,000 in funding for training by the Roofing Contractors Association of B.C. (RCABC).

The announcement was made Monday during a a tour of the RCABC facility in Langley Township by Fort Langley-Aldergrove Rich Coleman and Langley MLA Mary Polak.

The investment, through the Industry Training Authority (ITA), will fund 320 seats in the roofer, architectural sheet metal and residential steep roofer programs through to March 31, 2017.

A statement issued by the province said the government invests more than $94 million annually in apprentice training through the ITA.