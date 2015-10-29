  • Connect with Us

Business

New COO for South Surrey's Cmolik Foundation

Dr. Elisa Carlson has been appointed chief operating officer of the South Surrey-based Cmolik Foundation.
— image credit: Contributed
  • by  Staff Writer - Peace Arch News
  • posted Sep 13, 2016 at 2:00 PM

A South Surrey-based foundation that works to support graduating students and encourage young children to dream has appointed a Langley woman to the role of chief operating officer.

The position for Dr. Elisa Carlson was announced Friday by Cmolik Foundation founder Russ Cmolik.

Effective immediately, "Elisa will be responsible for all operations of the foundation, including our scholarship and Expanding Horizons programs, awards dinner and liaison with post-secondary institutions and governmental agencies," a news release states.

Carlson is a former director of instruction in Surrey, has served as principal at various Surrey schools and has taught at the graduate level at several universities.

She "has a passion in finding new answers, new connections and new ways of getting things done; particularly involving innovation and system change," the release states.

The Cmolik Foundation provides scholarships of up to $35,000 to deserving Canadians graduating from B.C. secondary schools. Each is paid over five years of post-secondary education leading to an undergraduate degree from a university, college, trade or technical school of the recipient’s choice.

There are currently 56 students enrolled in the scholarship program.

As well, the foundation's Expanding Horizons program works with Lena Shaw Elementary in north Surrey, providing opportunities to Grade 5 students who may otherwise not get a chance to experience them. Last November, the students got a behind-the-scenes look at White Rock's Peace Arch Hospital, meeting various professionals along the way, then were treated to a Cirque du Soleil performance and dinner at the Salmon House in West Vancouver.

Months later, those same students spent a day at Boundary Bay airport, exploring aviation opportunities.

That program is to be expanded to include Grade 6 and 7 students, the release notes.

