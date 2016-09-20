- Home
Business
Businesses, gadgets showcased at home show
A youngster watches as visitors to the White Rock home show try out portable 'whole body vibration' machines.
Portable 'whole body vibration' machines, inflatable beds, knives, jewelry and everything in-between were up for perusal at the Centre for Active Living over the weekend, during the White Rock Home Show.
One hundred businesses were represented at the three-day affair, which also offered sampling, educational seminars and demonstrations.
