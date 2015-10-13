Toasting White Rock's ER

Peace Arch Hospital and Community Health Foundation executive director Stephanie Beck and Surrey-Panorama MLA Stephanie Cadieux at the Uncork the Spirit of Giving fundraiser.

A wine-tasting fundraiser hosted by Morgan Crossing property managers Strathallen and My Shanti raised $4,205 for Peace Arch Hospital and Community Health Foundation.

The Sept. 12 soiree – dubbed Uncork the Spirit of Giving – was a first for the shopping centre.

It featured local wines and signature appetizers from My Shanti, a silent auction that included a special menu for six guests with Chef Vikram Vij at My Shanti, and more.

From each $60 ticket, $30 was donated to the foundation to benefit Peace Arch Hospital's emergency-department expansion.