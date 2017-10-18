BC Growth Opportunities Tour hits Surrey Friday

Twelve major companies and agencies will engage roughly 130 participants at Surrey City Hall on Friday morning on the fourth leg of a province-wide BC Growth Opportunities Tour staged by the BC Innovation Council.

“These companies are coming to Surrey to present their business challenges and are hoping to connect with local tech entrepreneurs and find innovative solutions,” said Jamil Karim, marketing and communications manager for the BC Innovation Council.

Among presenters in Surrey on Friday are IBM, Schneider Electric, British Columbia Lottery Corporation, the BC Construction Association, Rio Tinto, Lightship, and the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Citizens’ Services, Ministry of Environment and Climate Action Strategy, Aberdeen Publishing Inc., FortisBC and Venture Kamloops.

“During the first tour, six hundred connections were made and multiple business deals have already closed,” Karim told the Now-Leader. “Through three events this year, we’ve had over two hundred attendees and nearly thirty presenting companies.”

The Surrey event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., at Surrey City Hall’s Atrium and Chamber.

Participants can expect to make powerful business connections and receive first-hand knowledge about government procurement and the needs of technology buyers. Visit the #BCGO Fall 2017 webpage for more information.

Carl Anderson, president and CEO of the BC Innovation Council, said the tour “builds ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit. It’s no surprise how many meaningful connections have been made and market-driven solutions produced.”



