City of Surrey lauded for use of wood in Grandview Aquatic Centre

The City of Surrey has been recognized for its use of wood in the construction of the award-winning Grandview Aquatic Centre. (Ema Peter Photography/Canadian Wood Council photo)

Chalk up another honour for the Grandview Aquatic Centre.

The City of Surrey – which built and continues to operate the South Surrey pool – was honoured at the Union of B.C. Municipalities Convention (UBCM) Wednesday with a Wood WORKS! BC Community Recognition Award, along with five other local governments, for “leadership in the use of wood, both architecturally and structurally in their community projects.”

According to a news release, the awards are handed out to municipalities “that have been exemplary advocates for wood… demonstrated through the specification of wood in a community project and/or through visionary initiatives that work toward building a community culture of wood.”

The Grandview Aquatic Centre (16855 24 Ave.) opened in March 2016 at a cost of $55-million and has been recipient of a number of design awards since, including an international engineering honour as well a Lieutenant Governor’s Award.