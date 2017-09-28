Fundraiser serves up $6,300 for Semiahmoo House

Contributed photo Milestones officials present representatives of Semiahmoo House Society with a cheque for $6,300.

A fundraiser for Semiahmoo House Society that helped celebrate the “grand opening” of the South Point Exchange Milestones restaurant raised $6,300 for the non-profit.

The amount “brings our grand total to over $151,000 raised for 25 non-profits in the last six years!” Jaivin Khatri, marketing and community relations manager for Milestones, told Peace Arch News.

The grand opening event – staged to celebrate a $700,000 renovation of the eatery – was held Sept. 7, and featured live music, a silent auction, prize draws and a 50/50 raffle.

Semiahmoo House Society provides services and support to people with disabilities and their families in the community.