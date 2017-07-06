New health centre opens in South Surrey

To celebrate last week’s grand opening of the Abby Lane Health Centre in South Surrey, $10,000 was donated to the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation in support of a new hospice residence.

“The Peace Arch Hospital is our place of health and hope for all of us who live and work in the White Rock and South Surrey,” Judy Freeman, partner at PrimeTime Living, said in a news release.

“It is our pleasure to support this great hospital now, and in the future.”

Amica at White Rock and Abby Lane Health Centre presented a cheque at opening ceremonies at the site, 15273 16 Ave., on June 27.

Bob Kallonen, president of Amica Mature Lifestyles, said that when his company started to develop here, it quickly recognized the “ambitious work” of the hospital foundation.

“Amica shares the same mission of providing dignified, positive places to live and receive care. All life is to be celebrated. The campaign for the new hospice residence is an important cause and we at Amica at White Rock are proud to support it.”