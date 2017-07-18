ROTARY ROUNDUP: Rotary column takes a turn

Rotary begins anew for 2017-2018 in more ways than one.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank former columnist Brenda Gibson for her dedication to Rotary Roundup over the last two years. Her charm and wit will be missed.

Every year at this time, Rotary clubs around the world renew their commitment to the community. It’s always exciting to see the energy of Rotarians each July as new leadership shapes their vision for the coming year.

We are fortunate to have five clubs doing good in our community and the world.

The Rotary Club of White Rock Peninsula celebrated the installation of long-term area resident Lindagene Coyle as district governor for District 5050 at Camp Alexandra. Coyle – a past assistant governor for the five area Rotary Clubs – is a member of the Peninsula club, and spearheaded Rotary’s hosting of the White Rock Polar Bear Swim for the last few years.

The Rotary Club of Semiahmoo (White Rock) recently wrapped up their wildly successful 28th charity golf tournament.

When you bring together 144 community-minded golfers, 60 amazing Rotary volunteers and more than 40 incredibly generous sponsors, it all adds up to one of the most successful tournaments in recent history.

On June 22, a picture-perfect day at Morgan Creek Golf Course provided the ideal backdrop for maximum enjoyment by everyone involved, and raised more than $60,000 for community initiatives, including the new pediatric room at Peace Arch Hospital’s emergency-room expansion.

The Semiahmoo club extends a heartfelt thank you to its community partners.

The Rotary Club of South Surrey is focusing their recent international efforts on an orphanage project in Battambang, Cambodia.

Brian O’Ruairc and other Rotarians from the South Surrey club have been working on renovations to the facility. They plan on going back in January 2018 for two months to complete these projects.

Says South Surrey club member Joanne Taylor: “The club plans to raise $10,000 US, and with that we can apply for a Rotary Foundation Global grant which will triple our $10,000, and then the Canadian government will add to it, giving us a total of approximately $60,000. This can make significant and long lasting improvements at the orphanage This can make significant and long lasting improvements at the orphanage.”

The Irish Club of White Rock hosted a concert June 27 with local favourite Celtic group The Pat Chessell Band at the Elks Hall.

The event raised $3,081 for the Cambodia project.

South Surrey Rotary’s goal is to provide clean water, safe electricity, a functioning sewer system and renovations to the orphanage itself.

Allan Baedak writes monthly on behalf of the Semiahmoo Peninsula’s five Rotary Clubs. A local videographer and filmmaker, Baedak has been a Rotarian with the Semiahmoo Rotary Club since 1999. For information, he can be reached at allan@wpmmedia.ca