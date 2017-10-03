Surrey Board of Trade agreement aims to help advance health industry innovation in Surrey

Idea is to ‘form a foundation to bridge health care ties’ between Surrey, India, and rest of Canada.

The Surrey Board of Trade has signed a “memorandum of understanding” with the Canada India Network Society and the BC-India Business Network with the aim of advancing health industry innovation in this city.

Anita Huberman, CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade, said the purpose of the MOU is to “form a foundation to bridge health care ties” between Surrey, India, and the rest of Canada. She said work done over the past 12 years to bring physicians and health tech practitioners from India “and connecting them to our local health care industry has been rewarding to the South Asian community.”

She added that the memorandum signing will preface “critical” announcements to be made at the third annual Canada India Cardiovascular Disease Conference, to be held in Surrey next June.

Dr. Arun Garg, founding chairman and president of the Canada India Network Society, said there are “so many opportunities to enhance economic ties” between Canada and India and the MOU “is an important step.”

Vivek Savkur, chairman emeritus of the BC-India Business Network, said the collaborative efforts “in jointly tackling this sector of health management together with opportunities to enhance trade and commerce between India and BC is now a reality.”



