5 to start your day

A mass shooting in Las Vegas, a deadly Langley crash and more

1. Fatal single vehicle crash in Langley

Langley RCMP said the victim and the other occupants of the vehicle were all “young adults.” See more >

2. Deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history kills 50

A gunman opened fire at a country show in Las Vegas. See more >

VIDEO: Media briefing earlier by @Sheriff_LVMPD regarding the active shooter incident on the Strip. https://t.co/1D7ziLF7ut #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

3. Family rescued from ditch on King George Boulevard

Two occupants of the vehicle managed to escape, but three of them were trapped inside until crews arrived. See more >

4. Cyclist dies after collision on Chilliwack road

One person is dead after apparently being struck down by a vehicle on Young Road in Chilliwack Saturday morning. See more >

5. Early morning fire destroys two homes in South Langley

Langley Township fire crews has to fight two house fires on the same lot early Sunday morning. See more >