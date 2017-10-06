5 to start your day

1. Police watchdog investigating after arrest in Abbotsford
Police say a ‘prolific offender’ jumped or fell off a parkade while fleeing from police Thursday. See more >
2. Cloverdale pastor responds to charges of sexual assault against son
Randy Emerson’s son Samuel Emerson is facing 25 charges, including 13 counts of sexual assault. See more >
3. WATCH: Tips to avoid grease fires this holiday season
“The potential for fires is much much higher,” over Thanksgiving, and Vancouver firefighters want you to be prepared for a safe holiday in the kitchen. See more >
4. Diesel engines large driver of Fraser Valley air pollution, says report
Fraser Valley Regional District is looking at ways of cutting down engine emissions. See more >
5. Surrey school lesson telling kids to pretend to be gay draws fire
Surrey school district spokesman Doug Strachan, left, said a class lesson simply helped students understand the attribute of open-mindedness but Kari Simpson, president of an organization called Culture Guard, maintains such public school lessons are reflecting a social-engineering agenda. See more >