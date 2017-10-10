5 to start your day

Elderly man hit by a vehicle in Aldergrove, new crisis phones on Alex Fraser Bridge and more

1. Elderly man struck by vehicle in Aldergrove suffers serious injuries

A 73-year-old man was rushed to hospital by helicopter with serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle around 7 p.m. on Fraser Highway in Aldergrove Monday. See more >

2. Multi-vehicle crash on Port Mann

Social media reports say as many as 20 cars were involved. See more >

Another day, another disastrous commute over the Port Mann Bridge. Thanks @jjhorgan! pic.twitter.com/6QYuaHD3VG — Scott Graham (@WFLBC) October 10, 2017

3. Motorcyclist unresponsive after crash in Mission

A motorcyclist is in hospital after a collision with another vehicle in Mission Sunday afternoon. See more >

4. Occupied car hit in brazen daylight Cloverdale shooting

Surrey RCMP are investigating an alleyway in Cloverdale after bullets struck an occupied Jeep and a house late Sunday morning. See more >

5. Crisis phones installed on Alex Fraser Bridge

Transportation ministry says phones are part of its efforts to help with suicide prevention. See more >

Crisis phones that connect callers to @Fraserhealth crisis lines are up, but not yet operating on #AlexFraser bridgehttps://t.co/UswRTq2jUf — Kat (@katslepian) October 10, 2017

