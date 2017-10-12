5 to start your day

1. Three arrested after woman assaulted in Abbotsford
Two men and a woman were taken into police custody after the victim was found near a home. See more >
Woman found naked and assaulted on Gladwin Road https://t.co/x7U9daesje— Kevin Macdonald (@kevinamacdonald) October 13, 2017
2. Drive-by shooting in Newton
No victims were found at the scene of the 6100 block of 150 Street in Surrey. See more >
3. VIDEO: Large fire breaks out on Mitchell Island
This is the second time this year Richmond firefighters have responded to a massive blaze there. See more >
4. Las Vegas remembers Maple Ridge victim Jordan McIldoon
A funeral was set to be held Friday for the 23-year-old, one of the four Canadians killed in the Oct. 1 massacre. See more >
5. Trauma dog introduced during Puppy Love Day
Fraser Health says that this is the first dog of its kind in a B.C. hospital. See more >