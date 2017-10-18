5 to start your day

Another Surrey girl sexually assaulted, Delta bans pets sales and more

1. Another young girl sexually assaulted in Cloverdale, Surrey police say

Police say a man grabbed a 15-year-old girl from behind and groped her at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday near Clayton Heights Secondary.

2. 14-year-old girl dies from overdose in Surrey

An average of 15 people in Surrey have died from a drug overdose each month this year.

3. West Coast Express ridership dips 10 per cent

Ridership was down to 190,000 riders in September of 2017, compared to 210,000 last year, a 10.4 per cent drop.

4. Woman struck by tree in heavy winds in Chilliwack airlifted to hospital

There is no word on her condition, however Chilliwack Firefighters were sent to the scene to help extricate the woman.

5. Delta bans the sale of cats, dogs, rabbits in pet stores

The new business bylaw, approved Monday night, only allows pet sales from rescue groups.

