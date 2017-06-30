5 to start your day

1. VIDEO: John Horgan set to be next B.C. premier
After 16 years of a B.C. Liberal rule, a NDP-Greens alliance will govern the province, led by John Horgan. See more >
2. IHIT investigating after four-month-old girl dies in Maple Ridge
Police and the homicide investigations team says the “suspicious” death appears to be an isolated incident. See more >
3. White Rock school for sale in grad prank
A group of South Surrey highschool graduates have just the place for you – Elgin Park Secondary School. See more >
4. Surrey pedestrian killed felt “invisible” in crosswalk before
Sunshine might’ve been factor in crash that killed 21-year-old Emily Sanregret. See more >
5. GUIDE: How to fly the Canadian flag
Getting prepared for this weekend’s Canada 150 celebrations? Here’s a few ethical guidelines from the officials who know it best. See more >
http://blackpress.tv/video.php?id=23452