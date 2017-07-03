5 to start your day

1. Sunshine and celebrations for Canada Day
British Columbians came out in droves to celebrate Canada’s 150th. See more >
2. Abbotsford cop dragged by car fleeing traffic stop
An Abbotsford cop is lucky to be alive after he was dragged by a speeding car Saturday morning. See more >
3. Amtrak train from Vancouver-Oregon derails near Tacoma
According to Amtrak, the 506 train went off the rails at the Chambers Bay Bridge in Steilacoom, just south of Tacoma, at 2:30 p.m. See more >
#GigHarbor PD patrol boat assisting at scene of train derailment at Chambers Bay/Steilacoom area. pic.twitter.com/ni4YareJOX
4. Eight boaters rescued from Pitt Lake
Eight boaters are home safe, after being stranded on the shore of Pitt Lake since Thursday. See more >
5. Crews responding to wildfires in Whistler and Harrison
Two wildfires broke out in the Lower Mainland this weekend: one north of Harrison Hot Springs and the other in Whistler.