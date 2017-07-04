5 to start your day

1. Close call in the water in Golden Ears Provincial Park
Emergency crews were on their way to a call of two people trapped in the Lower Falls of Gold Creek in Golden Ears Provincial Park Monday afternoon. See more >
2. Drug warrant leads to arrest at South Surrey border
A 22-year-old Missouri woman was arrested at the Pacific Highway border Saturday, in connection with a dangerous-drugs charge. See more >
3. It might be summer, but Surrey’s already assessing its road salt stock
While summer is in full swing, the City of Surrey is already looking ahead to next winter. See more >
4. Langley man involved in $90 million pyramid scheme
Rajiv Dixit entered a plea agreement and was fined $2.5 million. See more >
5. Woman saved in swiftwater rescue near Hope
A woman was rescued just before nightfall on Sunday from a dangerous area of the Coquihalla River. See more >
