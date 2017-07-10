5 to start your day

Wildfires rage on in B.C.’s interior, an innocent victim shot in Surrey and more you need to know

1. 100 Mile is under evacuation due to B.C. wildfires

The town’s close to 2,000 residents join 7,000 other evacuees. See more >

2. Female bystander shot in daytime Surrey drive-by shooting

Police are still on the lookout for a black Hyundai and several men seen fleeing the scene. See more >

.@SurreyRCMP on scene of 147A St and 76 Ave after reports of drive by shooting. Bystanders say innocent victim may have been hit #surreybc pic.twitter.com/m5lT6AsdlK — Kat (@katslepian) July 10, 2017

3. Canadian Forces remain ‘last resort’ for B.C. wildfire response: province

The Canadian Forces are en route to Kelowna to help fight the estimated 230 wildfires burning across B.C. See more >

On the ground response from @CanadianForces not being considered yet, says @BCGovFireInfo. Will first use all available trained firefighters — Kat (@katslepian) July 9, 2017

4. Two people dead following stabbing in downtown Chilliwack

RCMP are still investigating the double homicide. See more >

5. Surrey McDonalds evacuated after ‘suspicious’ toilet paper fire

A small fire in the bathroom of a Cloverdale McDonalds caused alarm Sunday night. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.