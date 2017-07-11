5 to start your day

1. 14,000 evacuated due to B.C. wildfires
Over 40,000 hectares across the province have burned up since April 1. See more >
2. Abbotsford head-on collision injures two
A head-on crash between two trucks sent two people to hospital with minor injuries Monday night. See more >
3. Controversial high-risk sex offender moving to Chilliwack
James Conway, 42, is a high risk sex offender and is the subject of a public notification conducted by the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Corrections Branch. See more >
4. YMCA opens door to evacuees
YMCAs across the province are opening their doors to those affected by the B.C. wildfires. See more >
5. Bystander shot in Surrey drive-by a 64-year-old woman from Ontario
Surrey RCMP are investigating after an innocent woman is believed to have been shot during a brazen daylight drive-by shooting on Sunday. See more >
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.