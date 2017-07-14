5 to start your day

Maple Ridge tent city ask RCMP to refine overdose calls, Golden Ears bridge tolls increase and more

Crews were called to a barn fire Thursday afternoon in the area of Township line and Bell roads on Matsqui Prairie in Abbotsford. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

1. Canada-wide warrant issued for high-risk sex offender

The Vancouver Police are searching for 40-year-old Christopher Schafer, after he failed to return home Thursday night. See more >

2. Maple Ridge encampment urges RCMP policy change on responding to overdoses

Organizers of the Anita Place Tent City say the RCMP should scale back their response to overdose calls, to ensure people feel safe when they call 911. See more >

3. Golden Ears bridge tolls to increase Saturday

Cars will pay five cents more per crossing, while the cost for small trucks go up 10 cents, and the rate for large trucks goes up 15 cents. See more >

4. WATCH: Crews battle Matsqui Prairie farm blaze

Black smoke and flames were shooting from the structure when crews arrived Thursday afternoon. See more >

5. Equitas Society calling for improved compensation, restored pensions for disabled soldiers

A White Rock-based veterans support group says rights of disabled veterans are ‘no less important than Omar Khadr’s. See more >

