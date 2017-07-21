5 to start your day

1. New footage shows 13-year-old murder victim before being reported missing
Autopsy rules Marrisa Shen’s death a homicide, and police release surveillance footage of her last known whereabouts. See more >
2. Horgan announces boost to disability, income assistance rates
Disability and income assistance rates set to increase in September, newly appointed Premier John Horgan announces. See more >
3. High-risk sex offender moves to North Delta: police
Delta police are warning the public of a sex offender living in North Delta that is considered high risk to re-offend. See more >
4. More than 50 illegal campfires reported on coast in two days
As parts of the southern Interior remain engulfed in flames, outdoor enthusiasts on the coast aren’t getting the no campfire message. See more >
Hanceville #BCWildfire complex more than 1,000 square km, small new fire in #penticton contained #bcwildfire pic.twitter.com/bP1kwSTDmG
5. Pothole problems: Should the city foot the bill?
It’s a particularly troublesome pothole you wouldn’t want to hit – but after one Surrey woman did, she wants the city to pay for her repairs. See more >