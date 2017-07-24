Surrey RCMP are investigating after shots were fired in Newton on Sunday. (Shane MacKichan photo)

5 to start your day

Person hit by a train in Maple Ridge, shots fired in Surrey and more you need to know

1. Nobody hurt in yet another drive-by shooting in Surrey

Two vehicles seen driving away after shots fired in Newton Sunday night. See more >

2. Free-range farmers contend with with chicken-eating raptors

The chickens can’t fly, and yet dozens of Mark Siemens’s free-range egg-layers have disappeared into the sky the last two years, never to return. See more >

3. Man hit by train in Maple Ridge

The man was struck just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning near Port Haney Station. See more >

4. Police looking into cause of Aldergrove fire that destroyed building

Langley RCMP are investigating the cause of a Saturday afternoon fire in the 24800 block of 28 Avenue that destroyed an outbuilding, including the contents of the structure. See more >

Langley police continue to investigate a Saturday barn fire in Aldergrove. Art Bandenieks photo

5. One dead after shooting in Chilliwack industrial area

One man is dead after a shooting Friday morning at a Kal Tire shop in Chilliwack Friday morning. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

