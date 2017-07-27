5 to start your day

1. VIDEO: Victim tries to flee after targeted South Surrey shooting
One man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. See more >
2. Surrey man sentenced to 13 years for 2005 drug-smuggling operation
Kevin Donald Kerfoot fought extradition for more than a decade. See more >
3. Delta’s mayor fights for light rail out to Chilliwack
Proposed transit would connect Richmond, Delta, Surrey, White Rock, Langley and Chilliwack. See more >
.@MayorofDelta says LRT thru #Richmond #WhiteRock #SurreyBC #Langley #Abbotsford #Chilliwack "is the future"
4. B.C. to make announcement on bridge tolls this summer: MLA
The NDP had campaigned on cutting tolls, and Maple Ridge MLA Bob D’Eith says a plan on how they’ll do that is forthcoming . See more >
5. TransLink adds extra service for Celebration of Light this weekend
Japan is the first country to perform this Saturday in Vancouver’s English Bay. See more >
The countdown to @CelebOfLight is on! 1st show is Saturday, July 29th! Check out our #ProTips to help plan a great night! #VPD #CelebOfLight pic.twitter.com/M8dx89kqTO— Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) July 27, 2017