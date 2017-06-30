CANADA 150: Favourite spots in our homeland

If you could go anywhere in Canada, where would you go?
In celebration of Canada turning the big 150, Black Press reporters hit the streets in their communities to ask local residents their favourite places in Canada.
We asked British Columbians destinations they love in Canada
If you could go anywhere in Canada, where would you go?
In celebration of Canada turning the big 150, Black Press reporters hit the streets in their communities to ask local residents their favourite places in Canada.
Passerby yells at coyote to leave child alone near Mary Jane Shannon Elementary Monday evening
23-storey seniors rental highrise planned for site
Semiahmoo Minor Hockey alum selected ninth overall by Detroit Red Wings
$1.3 million overhaul of Penzer Park also includes one-of-a-kind pump track, playgrounds
Initiative will continue this year