CANADA 150: Proud to be a Canadian

What makes you most proud to be Canadian?
In celebration of Canada turning the big 150, Black Press reporters hit the streets in their communities to ask local residents their thoughts on being Canadian.
Black Press reporters hit the streets to ask local residents why Canada brings them pride
What makes you most proud to be Canadian?
In celebration of Canada turning the big 150, Black Press reporters hit the streets in their communities to ask local residents their thoughts on being Canadian.
Passerby yells at coyote to leave child alone near Mary Jane Shannon Elementary Monday evening
23-storey seniors rental highrise planned for site
Semiahmoo Minor Hockey alum selected ninth overall by Detroit Red Wings
$1.3 million overhaul of Penzer Park also includes one-of-a-kind pump track, playgrounds
Craigslist ad says ‘ask for JJ’ – principal Jeff Johnstone notes to staff “this is funny!”