VIDEO: Fall weather floods streets in Vancouver

Hail in Surrey, heavy rain in Vancouver as region hits fall overnight

Between hail in South Surrey and White Rock on Wednesday and the downpour in Vancouver Thursday, the Lower Mainland has endured a tumultuous week.

After a summer of what seemed like never ending forest fires that burned more than a million hectares across B.C., Vancouver residents welcomed the change.

Today, ‘Raincouver’ lived up to its name:

1st day of heavy rain in Vancouver… Sidewalks & roads on Broadway completely flooded b/c @CityofVancouver can't keep drains clear. pic.twitter.com/v8cJOG5kDy — Paul Romani (@paul_romani) October 12, 2017

Unfortunately, the rain didn’t help out Vancouver fire crews, who had to battle a blazing boat in Yaletown under the downpour: