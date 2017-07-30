VIDEO: Japan wows at the Celebration of Light

Vancouver Police say the night was calm with only one arrest

Japan put on a show for 250,000 people at the Honda Celebration of Light on Saturday night. (Chief Adam Palmer/Twitter)

Hundreds of thousands of people poured into Vancouver’s streets for Japan’s Honda Celebration of Light fireworks show.

According to Vancouver Police Cpl. Jason Doucette, the crowd of 250,000 was “calm and patient” and remained well behaved.

“We did not have any serious incidents reported,” said Doucette.

While the VPD are still tallying final numbers, the most prevalent issue was alcohol at the beach: police had to pour out liquor 82 times. Offence-wise, four tickets were issued for drinking in public, one for smoking and one arrest was made for a breach of the peace.

Missed out? Check out the U.K.’s show on Wednesday and Canada’s finale on Saturday. Shows start at 10 p.m.

Watch a clip of the fireworks and see photos from those who did make it out to Japan’s show:

