VIDEO: Japan wows at the Celebration of Light

Hundreds of thousands of people poured into Vancouver’s streets for Japan’s Honda Celebration of Light fireworks show.
According to Vancouver Police Cpl. Jason Doucette, the crowd of 250,000 was “calm and patient” and remained well behaved.
“We did not have any serious incidents reported,” said Doucette.
While the VPD are still tallying final numbers, the most prevalent issue was alcohol at the beach: police had to pour out liquor 82 times. Offence-wise, four tickets were issued for drinking in public, one for smoking and one arrest was made for a breach of the peace.
Missed out? Check out the U.K.’s show on Wednesday and Canada’s finale on Saturday. Shows start at 10 p.m.
Watch a clip of the fireworks and see photos from those who did make it out to Japan’s show:
#japanesefireworks #japan #celeboflight #englishbay pic.twitter.com/zivTcV6Q7i— Erik Andersen (@erikandstudios) July 30, 2017
Amazing finale 🙌🏼🙌🏼 Bravo Japan 🇯🇵 #CelebOfLight #FireworksExtravaganza pic.twitter.com/Iz8nQKWEjp— NRock (@NRockwellbaby) July 30, 2017
That finale though. 🇯🇵 💥🇯🇵 #celeboflight https://t.co/zgAzPk9iZs pic.twitter.com/KQ1l5WNdo0— Kelvin (KC) Claveria (@kcclaveria) July 30, 2017
#Fireworks just ended @CelebOfLight #GreatShow #Japan! #CelebofLight @CityofVancouver @VancouverPD pic.twitter.com/bDKWhj9yXM— Adam Palmer (@ChiefPalmer) July 30, 2017
First up, #Japan!#Fireworks #celebrationoflight #CelebofLight #花火 #バンクーバー pic.twitter.com/YsbiolMkVD— Muneori (Mick) Otaka (@M_Otaka) July 30, 2017
What a show! 🇯🇵🇯🇵 #CelebofLight pic.twitter.com/11JpNCooJy— Celebration of Light (@CelebOfLight) July 30, 2017
