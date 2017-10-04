VIDEO: Vancouver Police urge caution when looking for love online

More people than ever are trying to find love online and the Vancouver Police are worried that crime is escalating to match.

Sex crimes unit Det. Const. Michelle Grandbois launched the police’s new campaign aimed at safeguarding those trying their luck on dating sites and apps.

“There is no shortage of stories about bad dates gone wrong,” says Grandbois. “People dating online, particularly women, are finding themselves at a higher risk for sexual assaults, violent crime, and fraud.”

"He may sound like your soulmate but he's still a stranger." @VancouverPD launch online dating safety campaign at catchyou.ca pic.twitter.com/FKe6ZazAGI — Kat (@katslepian) October 4, 2017

Grandbois noted that while the police can, and are, providing help to victims who come forward, there are too many crimes that go unreported.

She noted that she “would never call it a mistake that a woman makes” but that too many people give out too much personal information online, making them easy for predators to track down.

Paid sites offer no more protection than free ones, she added.

“A predator will just go onto multiple sites and just adapt their profile,” she said

“He may sound like your soulmate but he’s still a stranger,” Grandbois cautioned. “If it feels wrong, it probably is.”

Grandbois gave out some tips for those trying their luck online: