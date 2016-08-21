New storyboards make their appearance in Surrey

A new storyboard at Surrey Museum Plaza tells the story of the Cloverdale Cenotaph.

*This article first appeared on the Cloverdale Reporter's website.

The Surrey Heritage Advisory Commission says four new heritage storyboards were installed this spring at various locations across the city, including Cloverdale.

The storyboards highlight Surrey's architectural, natural and cultural heritage.

The first of two new storyboards in Cloverdale and area can be found in Veteran's Square, next to the Cloverdale Cenotaph.

Look for it on the east side of the Surrey Archives building, at 17671 56 Avenue.

The second new storyboard in the area is in the Five Corners neighbourhood on Old Yale Road, at 179 Street, at the crossroads of the original Surrey Centre community.

The Veteran's Square storyboard says the Cloverdale Cenotaph was originally constructed as a memorial to men from Surrey who died in the First World War (1914-1918), and other conflicts.

A crowd of 1,500 people turned out for the dedication in May 1921.

The German field gun mounted on top was removed as scrap metal during the second world war, and the monument itself was moved to the Surrey Fair Grounds in 1961 (Cloverdale Fairgrounds). It was moved again in 2005 with the widening of 176 Street, and it was reassembled at its current location in 2006, with the addition of panels and a bronze/granite sculpture of a soldier kneeling in a comrade's grave.





