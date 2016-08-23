- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Community
Land art show takes over Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club
Daphne Squire, who created Flights of Fancy with Jean Minamimaye.
Members of the BC Floral Art Society held an exhibition of land art at Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club in South Surrey last Friday.
The Aug. 19 show featured a couple dozen works of land art – installations created from items found in the natural environment.
Photos below: Dorothy Zowty with her Big Bird; and Nanette Martel with her creation – The Magic Teapot.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.