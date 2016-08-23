Land art show takes over Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club

Daphne Squire, who created Flights of Fancy with Jean Minamimaye.

Members of the BC Floral Art Society held an exhibition of land art at Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club in South Surrey last Friday.

The Aug. 19 show featured a couple dozen works of land art – installations created from items found in the natural environment.

Photos below: Dorothy Zowty with her Big Bird; and Nanette Martel with her creation – The Magic Teapot.