Free movie for grandparents

The Rialto Theatre is offering a free movie event for grandparents in honour of Grandparent’s Day.

All grandparents will receive free admission, popcorn and pop for a screening Sept. 10 at 9:30 a.m. The movie being shown has yet to be determined.

The event – for people ages 55 and over – will also feature tables of information on local services for seniors. It’s being organized in recognition of Grandparent’s Day, which this year falls on Sept. 11.

The Rialto Theatre is located at 1732 152 St. Seating is limited; call Jennifer at 604-531-7470 to reserve tickets.