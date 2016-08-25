  • Connect with Us

Local cadets excel in Vernon

Lt.-Col. Judy Peter, Vernon Cadet Training Centre commanding officer, presents cadet Balasomu Chettiar with his certificate for top cadet in 14 Platoon. - Morgan Arnott photo
Cadets from White Rock and South Surrey are joining hundreds of others in training activities this summer in Vernon, B.C., and some are being recognized for outstanding achievements.

Cadet Balasomu Chettiar of Surrey rose to the top of his platoon during the two-week general training course at Vernon Cadet Training Centre. Chettiar earned honours as the top cadet in 14 Platoon for his performance on the course. Chettiar is a member of 2812 Royal Canadian Army Cadets (Seaforth Highlanders of Canada) in Surrey.

Chettiar was among 140 cadets who attended the army cadet general training course for the second two-week intake, which sees the cadets introduced to communal living, an overnight field training exercise, a confidence course, air rifle marksmanship, summer biathlon and orienteering. Cadets were also given an introduction to summer training courses that will be available to them in the future.

Cadet Matthew Liew (in photo at left) of White Rock also rose to the top of his platoon during the second intake of the three-week basic fitness and sports course in Vernon. For his performance, he has been recognized as the top cadet in 9 Platoon.

Liew is a member of 907 Black Knights Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron in White Rock.

More than 1,770 sea, army and air cadets are participating in summer training activities in Vernon this summer, expanding the training they receive at home, developing new skills and forming lifelong friendships.

The Cadet Program is a national program for Canadians ages 12 to 18 who are interested in participating in a variety of fun, challenging and rewarding activities while learning about the sea, army and air activities of the Canadian Armed Forces.

