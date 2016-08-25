Storyboards share Surrey's history

A new storyboard at Surrey Museum Plaza tells the story of the Cloverdale Cenotaph.

Four heritage storyboards have been installed at various locations across the city, according to the Surrey Heritage Advisory Commission.

The storyboards, installed last spring, highlight Surrey’s architectural, natural and cultural heritage.

One can be found at the west end of 24 Avenue on Christopherson Road, near the steps leading down to Crescent Beach. It tells of the Christopherson Family.

Another is on King George Boulevard east of 152, and it tells of the King George Highway and the Royal Oak Trees.

A third storyboard in the area is in the Five Corners neighbourhood on Old Yale Road, at 179 Street, at the crossroads of the original Surrey Centre community.

And the last can be found in Veteran’s Square, next to the Cloverdale Cenotaph. Look for it on the east side of the Surrey Archives building, at 17671 56 Ave.

The Veteran’s Square storyboard explains the Cloverdale Cenotaph was originally constructed as a memorial to men from Surrey who died in the First World War (1914-1918), and other conflicts.

A crowd of 1,500 people turned out for the dedication in May 1921.

The German field gun mounted on top was removed as scrap metal during the Second World War, and the monument itself was moved to the Surrey Fair Grounds in 1961 (now the Cloverdale Fairgrounds).

It was moved again in 2005 with the widening of 176 Street, and it was reassembled at its current location in 2006, with the addition of panels and a bronze/granite sculpture of a soldier kneeling in a comrade’s grave.