Great Pumpkin Run Walk returning to White Rock Oct. 30

Zany costumes are encouraged at the Great Pumpkin Run Walk.

Local streets will be filled with costumes and community spirit on Sunday, Oct. 30 when the Great Pumpkin Run Walk returns for its 10th year.

A fundraiser for Peace Arch Hospital & Community Health Foundation, the annual event is raising money for the campaign to renew and expand Peace Arch Hospital’s emergency department.

“It’s our 10th anniversary and we want this year’s event to be the best yet,” foundation executive director Stephanie Beck said in a news release. “It’s extra special because we’re almost at our fundraising finish line (for the) ER and every dollar raised is going to help us reach that goal.”

To mark the 10th anniversary of the event, a pancake breakfast is being added to the event this year, in addition to food trucks, personalized bib numbers for pre-registered participants and an expanded kids’ zone.

The foundation hopes to raise more than $100,000 at this year’s event and attract more than 1,500 participants. Last year, $90,000 was raised.

“This event is such a wonderful example of community spirit,” event co-chair Linda Morgan said. “From our phenomenal sponsors and volunteers to all of the participants who join us year after year, it’s amazing to see everyone come together to support their hospital.”

For the second consecutive year, the event takes place in West Beach. Participants can choose between a five-km and a one-km route, each beginning and ending at Bayview Park on Marine Drive. Both routes are accessible for wheelchairs and strollers. Races get underway just after 9 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded to first-place finishers, top fundraisers and participants with the best costumes. Event T-shirts will also be awarded to adults raising more than $100, and children 12 and under who raise at least $50.

Registration for the Great Pumpkin Run Walk is open at pahfoundation.ca/runwalk – deadline for online registration is Oct. 29.