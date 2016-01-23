Ready to roll for STEPtember

Nathan Shipley (right) and his brother Jason are gearing up for STEPtember – committing to log 10,000 steps of activity in September.

A White Rock man whose mantra is “I can do anything I put my mind to” is gearing up to take on a new challenge next month: a four-week health and fitness fundraiser.

Nathan Shipley, who lives with cerebral palsy quadriplegia – which affects all of his limbs – is the role model and ambassador for STEPtember, an annual event that supports organizations including the Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C.

Participants are challenged to step up and log 10,000 steps, or the equivalent in activity, daily for 28 days.

Shipley, 21, said finding activities he can do in his wheelchair will be the biggest challenge for him – but he has had no shortage of success in that regard over the years.

Game for virtually anything that can be adapted, he’s participated in everything from horseback riding, power soccer and curling to sailing.

“I don’t really have a favourite. I just like doing it because it gets me doing something,” he said.

While swimming was on his list for the challenge, the closure of the Grandview Aquatic Centre’s pool – scheduled Aug. 29 until Oct. 8 – has made that particular activity unlikely.

His STEPtember team, dubbed Nathan’s Stepping Rollers, includes his mom, Leora, and younger brother, Jason. Together, they hope to raise at least $300.

Fundraising for Easter Seals is a familiar effort for the family. Leora has raised more than $5,000 since 2013 for the cause, as a participant in the organization’s annual Woman2Warrior challenge.

She became involved as a way to give back to the people who had helped her son, who spent most of his teen summers at Camp Squamish.

Leora said STEPtember aims to encourage people to be active, while raising awareness “that everyone can live an active life.”

Everyone who signs on for STEPtember receives a pedometer to wear throughout the challenge.

To register or donate, visit steptember.ca