Surrey restaurants go local in September

A 34 Avenue eatery is among seven Surrey restaurants pledging to go local in September.

Tap Restaurant is participating in the city's Dine Out, Eat Local campaign, in which participating restaurants will offer a special dinner menu with dishes comprising at least two-thirds locally-farmed ingredients.

On Tuesdays throughout September, Tap Restaurant will offer a single $30 prix fixe menu: roasted parsnip soup, fried sage, Beast & Brine bacon as appetizer; Donia Farms beef bourguignon, glazed radish, carrot, potato, fresh herbs as main; and organic egg pavlova, macerated berries, lavender and honey pastry cream as dessert.

Surrey is home to more than 475 farms, accounting for one-third of Surrey's land base, according to the city.

Other participating restaurants will offer local menus on Sundays: Bozzinnis (13655 104 Ave.); Elements Casino (17755 60 Ave.); Maharaja Restaurant (8148 128 St.); Old Surrey Restaurant (13483 72 Ave.); Royal Oak Restaurant (15336 Fraser Hwy.); and The Taphouse (15330 102A Ave.) Tap Restaurant is located at 101-15350 34 Ave.