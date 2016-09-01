Alzheimer's program in White Rock needs volunteers

Several volunteers are needed in White Rock for the Alzheimer Society of B.C.'s Minds in Motion program this fall.

The fitness and social program helps White Rock residents who have early symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia. Participants can enjoy a weekly morning or afternoon session with a friend, family member or care partner.

“It's very rewarding work,” said Danielle Duvauchelle, the society's Minds in Motion co-ordinator for White Rock. "You're enriching the lives of others."

A certified fitness instructor conducts the fitness portion of the program. A facilitator ensures participants are involved in activities, or just enjoying social time and light refreshments in a relaxed atmosphere.

In addition to helping others, volunteers have the opportunity to spend rewarding one-to-one time with participants and see first-hand how people’s lives are enriched by this program. Some experience working with older adults and basic knowledge of, or experience with, dementia would also be helpful.

Minds in Motion takes place on Mondays from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Kent Street Activity Centre, 1475 Kent St.

For information on volunteering, contact the Alzheimer Resource Centre at 604-449-5000 or info.southfraser@alzheimerbc.org

To register as a participant in Minds in Motion, call 604-541-2199.