Cancer ride to start in White Rock Wednesday

Cyclists dip their bike wheels into the water in White Rock in a past Sears National Kids Cancer Ride.

A group of cyclists will dip their wheels in White Rock water today (Wednesday) to mark the start of a cross-country journey in support of childhood cancer research.

The Sears National Kids Cancer Ride, now in its ninth year, takes place over 18 days, concluding Sept. 24 in Halifax, N.S. Twenty-six cyclists will cycle 7,000 kilometres across Canada, each raising a minimum of $15,000 in support of kids with cancer.

Kari Primak of Kelowna is the lone B.C. participant, according to the ride's website.

Riders appeared at a launch event yesterday (Tuesday) at BC Children's Hospital ahead of today's start in White Rock. At approximately 8 a.m., the cyclists will dip their wheels into Semiahmoo Bay at the boat launch near Marine Drive and Bay Street.

This year's ride is expected to raise $1.5 million for Coast to Coast Against Cancer Foundation, which says support from sponsors will allow it to give 100 per cent of the funds to national and community-based pediatric oncology programs across the country.

After their start in White Rock, the cyclists are scheduled to make brief stops in Langley, Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Hope on their first day.