Collectible cars crowd Crescent
Dozens of some of the finest collectible cars turned heads at Blackie Spit Saturday during the sixth Concours D'Elegance show.
Approximately 90 automobiles and motorcycles from Western Canada and the United States were displayed on the grassy lawn of the Crescent Beach park, covering a broad spectrum of makes and years.
Among the rare and seldom-seen vehicles at the show was an original, unrestored 1932 Ford.
Funds raised at the Sept. 3 event are going to the BC Children's Hospital Foundation.
