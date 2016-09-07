- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Community
Sweet sounds of White Rock summer
Young buskers perform last month on the White Rock pier.
Young buskers perform last month on the White Rock pier.
The site is one of nine designated for live music and performance art, with an to bring vitality to the city and enable artists to showcase their talents.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.