  • Connect with Us

Community

Climate change the focus of forum

  • by  Staff Writer - Peace Arch News
  • posted Sep 8, 2016 at 1:00 PM

A community dialogue in Crescent Beach will explore the most important issue of our time, according to organizers.

Organized by Alexandra Neighbourhood House, Local Action on Climate Change: Something in the Air is an event that will feature panel presentations, a question-and-answer session and small group discussions.

This is the second dialogue in a four-part series, which covers topics of social concern by examining historical context, the present situation and what the future could hold.

Something in the Air focuses on climate change in areas of food security, sea-level changes and transportation. Presenters include John Clague, Canada Research Council chair in natural hazard research at Simon Fraser University; Andrew Frank, a Kwantlen Polytechnic University instructor; Grant Rice, a local food security activist; and Gordon Price, director of the City Program at SFU.

Jennifer Beavington will serve as host and moderator.

All are welcome to participate in the free event, which takes place at Beecher Place, 12160 Beecher St. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 7-9 p.m. Register by calling 604-535-0015.

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event