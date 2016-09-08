Climate change the focus of forum

A community dialogue in Crescent Beach will explore the most important issue of our time, according to organizers.

Organized by Alexandra Neighbourhood House, Local Action on Climate Change: Something in the Air is an event that will feature panel presentations, a question-and-answer session and small group discussions.

This is the second dialogue in a four-part series, which covers topics of social concern by examining historical context, the present situation and what the future could hold.

Something in the Air focuses on climate change in areas of food security, sea-level changes and transportation. Presenters include John Clague, Canada Research Council chair in natural hazard research at Simon Fraser University; Andrew Frank, a Kwantlen Polytechnic University instructor; Grant Rice, a local food security activist; and Gordon Price, director of the City Program at SFU.

Jennifer Beavington will serve as host and moderator.

All are welcome to participate in the free event, which takes place at Beecher Place, 12160 Beecher St. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 7-9 p.m. Register by calling 604-535-0015.